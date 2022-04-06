BOBBY SMITH, 79, of Canada, Ky., widower of Judith Smith, died April 2 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a retired miner from Eastern Coal Company. Funeral service at noon April 6 at Highlands Presbyterian Church, Canada; burial in Smith Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation 6 to 8 a.m. April 5 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
