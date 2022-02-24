BOBBY RAY SMITH, 76 of Summersville, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 21, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late Arthur and Martha Bragg Smith and was born at Iaeger August 17, 1945. Bobby was a surface coal miner and member of the UMWA. He was a Baptist by faith, and his calling to minister God’s Word began in 1972. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Bethany Ann Smith; and sister, Janet Smith. Surviving are his wife, Louise Browning Smith; five daughters, April (Chris) Sykes of Big Stone Gap, Va., Kriston Smith and Skyler Smith, both of Summersville, Lindsay (Cody) Gero of Richwood, W.Va., and Summer Dawn Smith of Ohio; five brothers, Carl (Reba) Smith of Milton, Lowell (Sherry) Smith and Byron (Reva) Smith, all of Gilbert, W.Va., Jack (Phyllis) Smith of Man, W.Va., and Bernard (Susan) Smith of Magnolia, Texas; two sisters, Marcella (Ray) Foxx of Lenoir City, Tenn., and Arella (Roy) Cine of Gilbert, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Austin and Madison Sykes; and three great-grandchildren, Ava Saywer, Remington Stout and McKenna Gero. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville with Rev. Dewey Lusk officiating. Burial in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville. Visitation at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service. www.watersfuneralchapel.com.
