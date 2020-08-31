MR. BOBBY JOE ROBINETTE, age 77, of Richmond, formerly of Hatfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Lexington. Mr. Robinette, the son of Millard and Lakie Burris Robinette, was born in Hatfield, Kentucky, (aka Heisey) on December 9, 1942. He retired from Island Creek Coal Company and was attending Lighthouse Baptist Church in Berea, Kentucky. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Nita Jean Runyon Robinette; their daughter, Laura Beth (Robert) Furnish of Lexington; one brother, Woody (Carletta) Robinette of Canada, Ky.; his sister, Mildred (Tim) Rutherford of Belfry; two grandchildren, Joseph Anderson Martin and Jacob Alexander Martin; one sister-in-law, Yvonne (Ralph) Bogar of Sevierville, Tenn., and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Robinette was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Robinette and Peggy Alberts. Services were held under the direction of the Combs, Parsons and Collins Funeral Home in Richmond and the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. Burial was in the Smith Cemetery in Sidney, Kentucky. www.cpcfh.com.
Latest News
- W.Va. Senate 7 candidate: Ralph Rodighiero (D)
- Mingo County announces 6th COVID-19 related death, has 17 new cases
- Mingo Central football program shut down due to coronavirus outbreak
- Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Williamson, Gilbert, Man, Hamlin
- Mingo Central High School employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Williamson Police investigating drive-by shooting in west end
- Prep sports: SSAC spells out game attendance guidelines
- Kiwanis seeks help with cemetery upkeep
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Williamson Police investigating drive-by shooting in west end
- 18 nursing students graduate from Mingo Extended Learning Center
- From the coal mines to the barbecue pit, Paw Paw Pat's BBQ a local favorite
- Police roundup: Woman charged with obstruction hindering an investigation
- Mingo Central High School employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Pike County Grand Jury indicts Belfry woman on contraband charge
- Mingo Central football program shut down due to coronavirus outbreak
- Face mask requirements revised in Mingo County Schools plan
- Catch of the Week
- Mingo deputies search for missing Mingo man
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.