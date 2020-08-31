Essential reporting in volatile times.

MR. BOBBY JOE ROBINETTE, age 77, of Richmond, formerly of Hatfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Lexington. Mr. Robinette, the son of Millard and Lakie Burris Robinette, was born in Hatfield, Kentucky, (aka Heisey) on December 9, 1942. He retired from Island Creek Coal Company and was attending Lighthouse Baptist Church in Berea, Kentucky. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Nita Jean Runyon Robinette; their daughter, Laura Beth (Robert) Furnish of Lexington; one brother, Woody (Carletta) Robinette of Canada, Ky.; his sister, Mildred (Tim) Rutherford of Belfry; two grandchildren, Joseph Anderson Martin and Jacob Alexander Martin; one sister-in-law, Yvonne (Ralph) Bogar of Sevierville, Tenn., and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Robinette was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Robinette and Peggy Alberts. Services were held under the direction of the Combs, Parsons and Collins Funeral Home in Richmond and the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. Burial was in the Smith Cemetery in Sidney, Kentucky. www.cpcfh.com.