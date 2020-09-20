BOBBY GENE PENNINGTON, 67, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Dolly Pennington, died Sept. 18. He was a disabled coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 21, River Ministries Church, Williamson, W.Va.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation after 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the church. Face coverings and social distancing are to be honored. www.hatfieldfc.com. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is assisting his family with arrangements.
