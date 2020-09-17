BOBBY EUGENE ELKINS, 68, of Hatfield, Ky., passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, in the Pikeville Medical Center. Bobby was born August 17, 1952, the oldest son of the late Robert and Georgia Ann Lowe Elkins of Hatfield, Ky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Elkins. He was a former coal miner and of the Baptist faith. He is survived by a sister, Phyllis Elkins; a brother, Donald (Sandy) Elkins; and several nieces and nephews. He was very close to his niece, Kayly Coleman, who was always ready and willing to help him anyway she could. Funeral services 11 a.m. Thursday, September 17, at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial following in the Elkins Cemetery, Hatfield, Ky., with his family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, in the funeral home chapel with a service at 7 p.m. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is serving the Elkins family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
