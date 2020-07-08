Essential reporting in volatile times.

BILLY RAY CHAFINS, 72, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Columbus, Ohio and Slater’s Branch, Ky., died July 2 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Memorial celebration of life from 2 to 4 p.m. July 7, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. www.hatfieldfc.com