BILLY IRVIN SAMMONS JR., 74, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Deborah Henderson Sammons, died March 20 in Highlands Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. He owned and operated B&B Body Shop. Funeral service at noon March 23 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in the family cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 22 at the funeral home.
