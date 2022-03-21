Thank you for Reading.

BILLY IRVIN SAMMONS JR., 74, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Deborah Henderson Sammons, died March 20 in Highlands Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. He owned and operated B&B Body Shop. Funeral service at noon March 23 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in the family cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 22 at the funeral home. 

Tags

Recommended for you