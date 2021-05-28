BILLY G. BUCHANAN, 75, of Ransom, Ky., husband of Brenda Smith Buchanan, died May 27 at home. He retired from Eastern Coal Company doing electrical work. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. May 29 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, Ransom. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
