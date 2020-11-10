Essential reporting in volatile times.

BILLIE G. DILLON, 90, of Turkey Creek, Ky., widow of Jack R. Dillon, died Nov. 7 at her daughter’s home in Gatlinburg, Tenn. She was a homemaker. Graveside service 1 p.m. Nov. 10, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com