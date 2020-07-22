Essential reporting in volatile times.

BILLIE ALEX BAILEY, 53, of Duncan Fork, W.Va., son of Charlene Faye Hall Bailey of Duncan Fork, died July 20 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Funeral services 11 a.m. July 23, Victory Christian Center, Lenore, W.Va.; burial in Ooten Cemetery, Trace Creek, W.Va. Visitation after 6 p.m. July 22 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help with the funeral expenses.  