BEVERLY RAE SALYERS, 44, of Dunbar, W.Va., formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., daughter of Jerry and Brenda Brumfield Salyers of Delbarton, died Nov. 28 at home. She was a counselor. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
