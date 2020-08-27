BETTY SUE NOE, 81, of Delbarton, W.Va., mother of Johnny, Billy Ray and Robert Noe, all of Varney, W.Va., died Aug. 20 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Aug. 28, Fields Cemetery, Varney, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
