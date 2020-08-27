Essential reporting in volatile times.

BETTY SUE NOE, 81, of Delbarton, W.Va., mother of Johnny, Billy Ray and Robert Noe, all of Varney, W.Va., died Aug. 20 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Aug. 28, Fields Cemetery, Varney, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.