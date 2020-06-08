Essential reporting in volatile times.

BETTY SUE MOSELEY, 72, of South Williamson, Ky., wife of William W. Moseley, died June 8 at home. She was a retired Mingo County, W.Va., schoolteacher. Funeral service 2 p.m. June 10, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service. www.rerogersfh.com

