BETTY M. CONKLE CHAPMAN, age 81 of Amanda, Ohio, and formerly of Kermit, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Mount Carmel Grove City. She was born January 29, 1939, in Wegram, Ohio, daughter of the late Luther and Louella Mason Conkle. Betty enjoyed quilting and sewing. She was an excellent cook who had owned several restaurants with her husband in West Virginia. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Chester Chapman; daughter, Rhonda (Jeremy) Gray of Lancaster, Ohio; sons, C. Bruce “Patch” Chapman of Fort Gay, W.Va., and Kevin D. Chapman of Amanda; seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; brother, Ray (Charlotte) Conkle of Reynoldsburg; sister-in-law, Edith Osendott of Inez, Ky. She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Christopher Chapman; great-grandson, Levi Chapman; daughter-in-law, Delcie Chapman; two sisters and one brother; two brothers-in-law. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda, Ohio. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, at the funeral home. Service livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. In accordance with state mandates, COVID protocols including facial coverings and social distancing will be followed. Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Do you set New Year’s resolutions?
You voted: