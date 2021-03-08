BETTY JEAN BARRETT – October 16, 1925 – March 2, 2021 Betty Jean Barrett passed away at her home in Pompano Beach, Florida, on March 2, 2021. Betty was a graduate of Lenore High School and the National Business College in Roanoke, Virginia. She was employed by the Mingo County Board of Education for over 40 years. She was secretary to the Superintendent of Schools and was director of teacher certification at the time of her retirement. She was born to the late Curtis and Reva Irington. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Barrett. She is survived by her daughters, Christie (Dave) Heinrich, Susan (Rob) Grody; granddaughter, Amanda Heinrich; and sister, Janie Irington, all of Pompano Beach, Fla. Graveside service, provided by Weaver Mortuary, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Mountain View Memory Gardens, 3580 Route 52, Maher, West Virginia. Betty was a long-time member of the Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 29 West 6th Ave., Williamson, WV.