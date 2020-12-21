BETTY BARGER of Louisville, Ky., passed peacefully Monday, December 14, 2020. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert Glen "Bob" Barger in 2004; one grandchild and one great-great-grandchild. She is survived by her four children, Georgia L. Gerren of Okeechobee, Fla., Robert E. Barger (Eva) of Lake Placid, Fla., Gordon H. Barger (Cheryl) of Okeechobee, Fla., and Sandra Kay Tull (Jeff) of Louisville, Ky.; one sister, Barbara Watford, Okeechobee, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. A native of Mingo County, West Virginia, where she lived for the first half of her life, she was the daughter of the late Lonus and Ella Ooten Tiller. Betty and Bob retired to Okeechobee, Fla., in 1972 where she was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church and a past Worthy Matron of Chapter 128, Order of the Eastern Star. She moved to Louisville, Ky., in 2011 to live with her daughter and family. Betty was a 35-year breast cancer survivor. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 23, 10 a.m. at Seawinds Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences www.OkeechobeeSeawinds.com.