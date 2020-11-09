Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BETTY ANN MCFARLAND, 92, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Glen “Burt” McFarland, died Nov. 8 in Trinity of Mingo Healthcare, Williamson. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 11, Grace Baptist Temple, West Williamson, W.Va.; burial following in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 10 at the church. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 