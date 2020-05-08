BETTY ANN BIAS, age 63, of Bessemer, Ala., formerly of Ragland, W.Va., passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Betty was born to Shelba Bias of West Hamlin, W.Va., and the late James Bias on April 20, 1957, in Hamlin, W.Va. She was a Class of 1975 graduate of Burch High School in Delbarton, W.Va. Throughout life, Betty was always free-spirited, and she loved her animals. She was quick-witted, loved laughing and always had a funny story to share. She never tired of talking about how much she loved horses growing up and how much it meant to her spending time at her grandparents’ farm in West Virginia. She forever longed to return there. Betty leaves as her legacy one daughter, Rebecca Bias (Josh Barnes), two grandchildren, Kaylee Bias and A.J. Barnes, all of Chelsea, Ala. She also leaves to cherish her memory two brothers, Carl Bias (Sherida) of Ashland, Ky., and Eric Bias (Melody) of Culloden, W.Va.; one nephew, Michael; three nieces, Katie, Kelsey and Erica; and several wonderful great-nieces and -nephews. No service is planned at this time. Betty’s wishes were to be cremated and her ashes returned to rest eternally among the hills of West Virginia. She will be interred next to her father at Curry Chapel Cemetery in Lincoln County, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that anyone who knew Betty, please share a story or picture of her with our family at betty@ebias.com. McCalla (Ala.) Memorial Funeral Home assisted her family with arrangements.
