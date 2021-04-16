Thank you for Reading.

BESSIE RUNYON, 53, of Ragland, W.Va., daughter of Imogene Chafin Runyon of Ragland, died April 14 in Trinity of Mingo Nursing Facility, Williamson, W.Va. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 17, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial following in Stafford Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. April 16 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Chafin Funeral Home. 



