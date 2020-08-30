Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BESSIE MARIE MCCOY, 92, of Hardy, Ky., widow of J.W. McCoy, died Aug. 26 at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside service 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Aug. 30 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. www.rerogersfh.com