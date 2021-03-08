BERNIEDINE MARCUM HARSTINE went to be with the LORD on February 22, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born June 16, 1962, to Landon and Virginia Parsley Marcum in South Williamson, Ky. Dina, as she was known by everyone, was the proud mother of triplet daughters, Amanda (Jeff) Messimer of Mansfield, Ohio, Britany Harstine of Columbus, Ohio, and Crystal Harstine of Howard, Ohio; as well as beloved wife of Don Harstine of twenty-six years. Dina had different occupations over the years, from school bus driver to STNA, but most loved raising her daughters, being a homemaker, wife and grandmother. Grandmother was her favorite role in life! Dina enjoyed spending time with family; when the girls were younger it was camping, fishing and later the girls’ school activities, marching band, 4H and traveling. Berniedine is preceded in passing by her parents; brothers, Eugene and Charles; and nephew, Chris. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Don Harstine; daughters, Crystal, Britany and Amanda (Jeff); grandchildren, Russell, Adeline and Gage; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast Funeral Home. Donations may be made in Dina’s memory to Summit Hospice, 2760 Airport Drive, Building C, Suite #160, Columbus, OH 43219 (attention: Melissa Cline). Visit www.schoedinger.com to share online condolences.