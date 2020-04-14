BELLE ADKINS, 61, of Lenore, W.Va., wife of Grover Adkins, died April 12 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was owner and operator of B&J Grocery, Lenore. Funeral service 1 p.m. April 15, Alexander Cemetery. There will be a private visitation before the graveside service. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 