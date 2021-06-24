BEAR DANIEL BRIAN HATFIELD, 49, of Hardy, Ky., husband of Lisa Carol Hatfield, died June 20 at Hardy. He was a retired well tender and maintenance worker for KV Oil and Gas Company. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 26 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 25 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
