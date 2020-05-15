Essential reporting in volatile times.

BARRY LESTER COOK, Director, State Forester, has passed on May 9, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Lester H. and Vicie C. Cook, and brothers, Rolfe A. and Peter C. Cook. He is survived by his wife, Donna S. Cook; sons, Adam B., Tyhler J. and Logan B. Cook; daughters, Tiffany C. Ntanos and Maggie-Jean C. Cook. Five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. In lieu of flowers, an educational expense fund has been established for his college children. Donations can be made in the care of his wife, Donna. A Celebration of Life will take place on May 24, 2020, at Lake Gaston in North Carolina at 1 p.m. Full obituary can be found at www.roseandquesenberry.net.