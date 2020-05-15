BARRY LESTER COOK, Director, State Forester, has passed on May 9, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Lester H. and Vicie C. Cook, and brothers, Rolfe A. and Peter C. Cook. He is survived by his wife, Donna S. Cook; sons, Adam B., Tyhler J. and Logan B. Cook; daughters, Tiffany C. Ntanos and Maggie-Jean C. Cook. Five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. In lieu of flowers, an educational expense fund has been established for his college children. Donations can be made in the care of his wife, Donna. A Celebration of Life will take place on May 24, 2020, at Lake Gaston in North Carolina at 1 p.m. Full obituary can be found at www.roseandquesenberry.net.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- WFD rescues stranded kayaker from Tug Fork River
- Corps of Engineers, state parks to reopen campgrounds to WV residents
- Marshall to celebrate spring 2020 commencement Aug. 8
- Man sues AC/heating company after it allegedly refused to replace incorrect unit
- Kiwanis seeks help with cemetery upkeep
- Kiwanis seeks help with cemetery upkeep
- Williamson to hold car parade for 2020 high school grads
- Taking care of business: Lessons learned by essential businesses during coronavirus pandemic
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Have you completed the 2020 census?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Pair facing charges after woman overdoses on Laurel Creek
- New cases of COVID-19 announced in Mingo and Pike counties
- BHS announces protocols and procedures for Saturday graduation
- WFD rescues stranded kayaker from Tug Fork River
- Mingo County students to receive food benefits during summer months
- Man sues AC/heating company after it allegedly refused to replace incorrect unit
- Plan could possibly bring back students for 13th grade
- Commission continues to limit public access to courthouse
- Police Roundup: Ky. man arrested on charges of ATV theft
- Mingo pharmacy faces fines to resolve alleged violations of Controlled Substance Act
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.