BARBARA SUE KIRK, 73, of Hardy, Ky., widow of Christopher Kirk, died Aug. 14 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was a homemaker. No service is planned at her request. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 