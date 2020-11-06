Essential reporting in volatile times.

BARBARA SUE FRANCIS, 76, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Thomas E. Francis, died Nov. 4 in Trinity of Mingo Healthcare. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 7, Hatfield Funeral Home, Toler, Ky.; burial in Warfield (Ky.) Community Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.hatfieldsfc.com.