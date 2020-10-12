BARBARA ANN SWAFFORD, 76, of Turkey Creek, Ky., passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Trinity Healthcare, Williamson, W.Va. Barbara was born February 4, 1944, at Long Branch, Ky., the daughter of the late Gilbert Allen and Bessie Lowe Allen. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Arnold Blackburn; two brothers, Lacy Ralph Allen and Curtis Wonder Allen; and three sisters, Ettie Marie Maynard, Lottie Louise Holloway and Jean Muncy. She was a homemaker and a member of both the Turkey Creek and West Williamson Freewill Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Danny Lee Swafford of Turkey Creek, Ky.; three children, Richard Neil Blackburn of Goody, Ky., Tommy Eugene Blackburn of Pikeville, Ky., and Melissa Kay Hinkle of Varney, Ky.; six stepchildren, Timothy Lee Swafford of Campbellsville, Ky., Jason Edward Swafford of McAndrews, Ky., Danny Douglas Swafford of Chattaroy, W.Va., Bobby Matthew Swafford of Turkey Creek, Ky., William Anthony Swafford of Turkey Creek, Ky., and Marjorie Danielle Kelly of Pikeville, Ky.; her siblings, Freddie Allen of Turkey Creek, Ky., Mary Ruth Ramey of Paintsville, Ky. and Eula Bell Hyden of Cincinnati, Ohio; three grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, four step- great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services 11 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Blackburn, Steve Miller, Gary Dove and Brad Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in Blackburn Cemetery, Turkey Creek, Ky., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, October 10 and 11, in the funeral home chapel with special services both nights at 7 p.m. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Swafford Family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
