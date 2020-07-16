Essential reporting in volatile times.

ARNOLD CHRISTIAN, 68, of Varney, W.Va., father of Anita Christian of Belfry, Ky., and Brandy Hight of Williamson, W.Va., died July 13 in Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson, Ky. He was a coal miner. By his request, there will be no services. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 