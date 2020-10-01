ANTONIO MESSER, 44, of Williamson, W.Va., father of Alexavier Cole Messer, died Sept. 25 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a carpenter by trade. He chose cremation, and no service is scheduled. Donations may be made to Chafin Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
