ANTONIO MESSER, 44, of Williamson, W.Va., father of Alexavier Cole Messer, died Sept. 25 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a carpenter by trade. He chose cremation, and no service is scheduled. Donations may be made to Chafin Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.