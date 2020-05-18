Essential reporting in volatile times.

ANNETTE TRUMAN KING, 83, of Kite, Ky., widow of Ollie James King, died May 14 at home. Funeral service 11 a.m. May 21, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Kline Cemetery, Kite, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 10 p.m. April 20 at the funeral home. Social distancing is encouraged. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com