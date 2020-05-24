Essential reporting in volatile times.

ANNA MAE BLANKENSHIP, 79, of Hatfield, Ky., wife of Robert Blankenship, died May 23 at her residence. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 27 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Stepp Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m. May 26 at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 regulations, attendance capacity will be limited and masks are asked to be worn if possible. Social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist with funeral expenses. www.hatfieldsfc.com