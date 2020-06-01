Essential reporting in volatile times.

ANNA LORETTA WEDDINGTON, 90, of Hager Hill, Ky., died May 30 at home. She had been a teacher at Bethel School District. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 2, Beech Wall United Baptist Church; burial in Johnson County Memorial Cemetery, Staffordsville, Ky. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. June 1 at the church. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 