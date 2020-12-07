ANNA LOIS STATON FRANCIS, age 81, of Williamson, W.Va., passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Hubbard Hospice House in South Charleston, W.Va. Anna was born August 24, 1939, at Wolf Creek, Ky., to the late Jeff Staton and Sadie Lowe Staton. Anna is preceded in death by her husband, Rufus R.B. Francis, and her sister, Betty Jo Goble. Anna worked as a custodian at Turkey Creek Grade School for many years and was a member of the Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. Anna loved reading her Bible and talking about the Lord to everyone she met. Anna is survived by her children, Deborah (Glen) Blevins of Inez, Ky., Delores Goff of Hardy, Ky., and Richard (Tina) Francis of Hurricane, W.Va.; her sister, Nella Joyce Thompson of Wyoming; her seven grandchildren and her seven great-grandchildren. Anna also leaves behind a host of other loving family members and friends. Funeral service will be held on Thursday December 10, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m. at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Family Cemetery, Turkey Creek, Ky., where Anna's family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at the funeral home from 6 to 9 p.m., with special services both nights at 7 p.m. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Francis family. Due to a recent mandate handed down by Governor Andy Beshear concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, all funeral services, memorial services and visitations are required to be private with a maximum of 25 in attendance. Everyone must wear a mask or facial covering at all times and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.rerogersfh.com.