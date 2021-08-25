ANGELA ROBYN McCOY FIELDS, 55, of Forest Hills, Ky., wife of James D. Fields, died Aug. 23 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Forest Hills (Ky.) First Baptist Church. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
