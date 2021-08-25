Thank you for Reading.

ANGELA ROBYN McCOY FIELDS, 55, of Forest Hills, Ky., wife of James D. Fields, died Aug. 23 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Forest Hills (Ky.) First Baptist Church. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.  

Tags

Recommended for you