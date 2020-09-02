Essential reporting in volatile times.

ANDERSON DEE HATFIELD, 79, of Wharncliffe, W.Va., formerly of Blackberry, Ky., husband of Treva Bradford Hatfield, died Aug. 31 in Good Shepherd Community Nursing Home, Phelps, Ky. He installed carpet. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Victory in Jesus Church, Sidney, Ky.; burial in Bradford Cemetery, Wharncliffe. Visitation one hour before service at the church. www.hatfieldfc.com. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 