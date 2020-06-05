AMY JO CURRY, 40, of Turkey Creek, Ky., daughter of Joe Edward and Carol Sue Lowe Curry of Turkey Creek, died June 4 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 7, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. June 5 and 6 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
