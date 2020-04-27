AMANDA NEELEY HALL, 79, of Prestonsburg, Ky., widow of Lloyd George Hall, died April 24 at home. There will be private services at Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., and at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Floyd County Animal Shelter, 545 Sally Stephens Branch, Prestonsburg, KY 41653.
