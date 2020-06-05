Essential reporting in volatile times.

ALLEN CAUDILL JR., 60, of Matewan, W.Va., widower of Rhonda Caudill, died June 1 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Graveside service will be 6 p.m. June 5, George Dotson Cemetery, Phelps, Ky. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 