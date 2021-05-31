ALLAN DEAN “Dinky” MAYNARD, 74, of Matewan, W.Va., passed away Friday, May 28, 2021. Born May 13, 1947, in Williamson, W.Va., he was the son of Irvin “Pete” Maynard and Sylvia Nunn Maynard, both who preceded him in death. Allan was a graduate of Matewan High School and completed journalism courses that landed him an early career in network television and radio. Following a prosperous broadcasting career, Allan adventured into a human resources career that focused on the coal mining industry. Allan’s love for radio became a frequent hobby. He also became an avid airplane pilot and grew to love trains and electronics. Allan was honored as a Kentucky Colonel by Gov. Steve Beshear. He was a devoted son, brother and uncle to his family. Survivors include his sissy, Sandra Collins Chafin (Wilson); niece, Tara Beth Anderson (Jeremiah); and niece, Crystal Collins Cox (Harold). Also surviving is a host of cousins, other family and friends. Allan will be laid to rest alongside his dear mother and precious golden retriever Goldie in Pearisburg, Va., at the Birchlawn Burial Park. At this time there is no plan to hold formal services. Online condolences maybe expressed by going to www.hatfieldsfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.