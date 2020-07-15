Essential reporting in volatile times.

ALICE MARIE FIELDS, 82, of McCarr, Ky., widow of Robert E. Fields, died July 14 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. July 17, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation after 11 am. July 17 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com