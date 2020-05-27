Essential reporting in volatile times.

ALEXANDER SMITH, 17, of Delbarton, W.Va., son of Regina Wheeler and the late Daryl Smith, died March 23. Funeral service 2 p.m. May 28 at Chafin Funeral Home; burial at Mountain View Memory Gardens. Visitation 6-9 p.m. May 27 at the funeral home. 