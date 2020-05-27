ALEXANDER SMITH, 17, of Delbarton, W.Va., son of Regina Wheeler and the late Daryl Smith, died March 23. Funeral service 2 p.m. May 28 at Chafin Funeral Home; burial at Mountain View Memory Gardens. Visitation 6-9 p.m. May 27 at the funeral home.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- MCHD announces 5th positive case of COVID-19
- Three Democrats, two Republicans eye Capito’s US Senate seat
- Three Democrats, two Republicans eye Capito’s US Senate seat
- Focus of college football shifts toward contingencies for 2020 season
- ATV riders swarm back to Hatfield-McCoy trails after two-month COVID-19 closure
- Commission's first-ever 'virtual' meeting will include a vote on WV's buck limit
- MU is ready as NCAA allows voluntary workouts to resume June 1
- Logan County coaches would have liked shot clock rule
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Mingo Central student drowns at Breaks Interstate Park
- Police Roundup: U.S. 119 Task Force makes trio of drug arrests
- Man charged with first-degree murder in shooting
- Mingo County announces fourth positive case of COVID-19
- Norfolk Southern Railway worker injured in engine explosion seeks more than $5 million
- South Side Mall sets guidelines as stores begin to reopen
- Three of four Democratic sheriff candidates make case to voters
- Man wanted in murder, arson investigation nabbed by police; one suspect still saught
- Smith Law Office to host drive-thru graduation celebrations
- Barbershops, beauty salons see heavy business upon reopening
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.