STEVEN LEWIS DOVE, 71, of Chattaroy, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, Ky. He was born March 6, 1952, in Williamson, W.Va., to the late Floyd and Mary E. Harmon Dove of Chattaroy, W.Va.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Hensley, and his brother, Floyd Ray Dove.
Steve was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a 1970 graduate of Williamson High School, and he was a retired mine hydraulic repairman, having worked in shops in Logan, W.Va., and he also co-owned and operated AD&C Mine Service in Holden, W.Va. He was a faithful member of the Marrowbone Freewill Baptist Church for many years. His life was his testimony and his love for his Savior was evident in how he lived his life, and his goal of making Heaven his home and hearing his Heavenly Father say, "well done thou good and faithful servant," is now accomplished. He made many friends wherever he went and had many special friends that he enjoyed walking at the Southside Mall with, and many special friends at church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 49 years, Shirlene Dove of Chattaroy, W.Va.; his two daughters, Kimberly (Robby) Messer of Elk Creek, W.Va., and Stephanie (Barry) Hall of Stamping Ground, Ky.; three grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Steven Messer and Joey Messer of Elk Creek, W.Va.,and Sarah Hall of Stamping Ground, Ky.; his brothers, Thomas (Joyce) Dove of Chattaroy, W.Va., and James (Jeannie) Dove of Petersburg, W.Va.; his sisters, Swannee (Dan) Thomas of Somerset, Ky., Marylin (Garland) Gilman of Scarlet Road, W.Va., Denise (Grady) Ware of Crimora, Va., and Sandra (Boots) Knight of Petersburg, W.Va.; a special sister-in-law, Loretta Dove of Chattaroy, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews and many friends.
We will forever love and miss him, but this is not goodbye, but simply, "we will see you again soon."
Funeral services were Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at noon at the Marrowbone Freewill Baptist Church at Marrowbone, W.Va., with Rev. Herman Stacy and Bro. Dennis Young officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. View Memory Gardens at Huddy, Ky., with Robby Messer, Barry Hall, Steven Messer, Joey Messer, Brian Dove, Wesley Dove, and Adam Dove serving as pallbearers.
Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday evening March 28, 2023, at the Marrowbone Freewill Baptist Church where special services were held at 7 p.m.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.