Steven Lewis Dove
STEVEN LEWIS DOVE, 71, of Chattaroy, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, Ky. He was born March 6, 1952, in Williamson, W.Va., to the late Floyd and Mary E. Harmon Dove of Chattaroy, W.Va.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Hensley, and his brother, Floyd Ray Dove.

