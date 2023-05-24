SHIRLEY JEAN FINLEY, 75 of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Millard Curtis Finley Jr., died May 15 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a former waitress at Strosniders in Williamson. Graveside service at 1 a.m. May 18 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 17 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., with funeral service at 7 p.m. www.rerogersfh.com.
