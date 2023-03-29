SHERRY LOUISE WELLMAN CASTO, 59, of Beckley, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Born on September 19, 1963, in Williamson, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Larry Wellman and Ora Lee Vanhoose Wellman. In addition to her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Casto, sister Rita Jervis, and brothers Floyd Wellman and Larry Wellman Jr. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her brothers, James Wellman of Fairborn, OH, Rick (Jeannie) Wellman of Falls Branch, W.Va., Danny Wellman of Borderland, W.Va., David (Dawn) Wellman of Apple Creek, Ohio, Charles Wellman of Williamson, W.Va.; sisters Terrie Bentley of Verona, Ky., Jerrie Wellman of Williamson, W.Va., Linda (Shonna) Barrett of Richmond, Ky., and Crystal Wellman of Williamson, W.Va. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews. There will be no services at this time.
