SHELIA ANN CLARK HENSLEY, 66, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of David Michael Hensley, died Oct. 8 Pikeville Medical Center. She was an in-home caregiver. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, W.Va. Burial in Collins Cemetery, Williamson. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.www.rerogersfh.com.
