Thank you for Reading.

SHARON ELIZABETH DOYLE, 68 of Pinsonfork, Ky., wife of Larry Doyle, died Sept. 20 at home. She worked as the manager for Big Lots. Celebration of life at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Canada (Ky.) Freewill Baptist Church. Friends and family gather from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at the church. Arrangements are directed by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.

Tags

Recommended for you