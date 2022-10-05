SHARON ELIZABETH DOYLE, 68 of Pinsonfork, Ky., wife of Larry Doyle, died Sept. 20 at home. She worked as the manager for Big Lots. Celebration of life at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Canada (Ky.) Freewill Baptist Church. Friends and family gather from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at the church. Arrangements are directed by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
