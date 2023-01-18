RUBY JEAN LUX, 85 of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Charles Lux, died Jan. 8 in Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Little Dove United Baptist Church, Belo, W.Va. Burial in Lux Family Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation after 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton.
