RUBY HELEN CHAPMAN COLLINS, 83 formerly of Huntington, died Dec. 12. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Huntleyville Gospel Revelation Church, Lovely, Ky. Burial in Community Cemetery, Rawl, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com. Memorials are suggested to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington.

