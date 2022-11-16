ROSS GIRARDI, formerly of South Williamson, Ky., died on November 3, 2022, in Richmond Va. Ross was the eldest of two sons of Pete and Pauline Girardi, both deceased, and was 82-years old, born on April 4, 1940. He is survived by his his wife of 60 years, Rae Jean Girardi; children Ross Louis Jr., Michael (Cheryl), Andrea (Larry), Peter (Ingrid) and Jack (Kris); and his brother, John (Jan). Ross graduated from Williamson High School in 1958 where he played basketball and excelled in tennis. He furthered his education at the University of Richmond and then proudly served his country as a United States Army combat medic. Ross was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus, member of Giuseppe Verdi Lodge #315 and he volunteered for 40 years at The Little Sisters of the Poor in Richmond, Va. He was greatly cared for by everyone at August Healthcare of Richmond, formerly Saint Joseph's, and was given gentle support by Affinity Hospice Care
