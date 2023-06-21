RONNIE DALE SAVAGE, age 72 of Glade Hill, Virginia, originally from Mingo County, West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay Bell Savage Jr. and Nancy Stroud Savage, his brother Gary Savage, and his daughter, Bridgett Michelle Savage Davis. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Brenda Savage, whom he loved dearly, his beloved son Ronnie and daughter in-law Lisa and granddaughter Summer Savage, sisters Henrietta Marcum and husband Clifford, and Pamela Thompson with husband Buddy, and a host of nieces and nephews. Ronnie was a U.S. Army veteran and patriot. Ronnie's loves in life were always Jesus first and his wife Brenda second. He found joy in reading his Bible, talking about Jesus with everyone he met, fishing and talking with his best friends Terry and Kyle, and he enjoyed hunting anytime he could. He retired as an electrician in the Kentucky coal mines. He passed just as he desired "on a riverbank with his poles in the water talking to Jesus." Ronnie asked for there to be no services. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount, Va.
